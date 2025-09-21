Tere Bin to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will give you butterflies

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2025

Tere Bin revolves around two individuals forced into marriage but later falls in love.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around an honest man neglected by his family.

Humsafar follows two individuals who marry each other to fulfill the wish of their parents.

Mere Humsafar follows a young girl who is badly treated by his own family.

Iqtidar centers around a strong young girl who seeks justice for her brother.

Jaan Nisar follows a girl falsely trapped in love by a corrupt man.

Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who gradually falls in love with each other.

Meem Se Mohabbat centers around a bubbly young girl who fells in love with her boss.

Jaan-e-Jahan follows two individuals dedicated to work for society.

Aye Ishq e Junoon centers around a girl who is abused by her boss’s brother.

