Tere Bin to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will give you butterflies
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 21, 2025
Tere Bin revolves around two individuals forced into marriage but later falls in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around an honest man neglected by his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar follows two individuals who marry each other to fulfill the wish of their parents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar follows a young girl who is badly treated by his own family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqtidar centers around a strong young girl who seeks justice for her brother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan Nisar follows a girl falsely trapped in love by a corrupt man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who gradually falls in love with each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meem Se Mohabbat centers around a bubbly young girl who fells in love with her boss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-e-Jahan follows two individuals dedicated to work for society.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aye Ishq e Junoon centers around a girl who is abused by her boss’s brother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: I’m Not a Robot to Boys over Flowers: Top 10 Korean dramas available on MX Player
Find Out More