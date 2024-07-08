Thalavan and other best South cop movies to stream online

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

Thalavan is an investigative thriller revolving around the hierarchy of a police station.

Vikram Vedha, a gritty thriller following a tough cop's pursuit of a notorious gangster.

Kaakha Kaakha, a dedicated police officer battles a ruthless criminal gang while facing various challenges.

Singham revolves around a fearless police officer who takes on corrupt politicians and criminals to restore justice.

Temper is the story of a corrupt cop who undergoes a transformation after getting entangled in a kidnapping case.

Vikram, retired special agent returns to duty to hunt down a dangerous drug lord.

Anjaam Pathira follows a criminologist who helps the police track a serial killer who targets police officers.

Kavacham, a determined cop gets framed for a crime and must uncover the conspiracy against him.

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru follows a dedicated officer’s relentless pursuit of a dacoit gang across India.

Mumbai Police follows a police officer who loses his memory in an accident while investigating his best friend's murder.

