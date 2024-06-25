Thalavan and other must-watch Malayalam crime thriller movies on OTT
Nishant
| Jun 25, 2024
Joseph, Joju George portrays a retired, reclusive police officer who returns to investigate his ex-wife’s suspicious death, On Prime Video.
Kannur Squad, starring Mammootty, this crime thriller follows a real-life inspired police unit called Kannur Squad as they track murder suspects. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Ela Veezha Poonchira follows two policemen as they investigate the scattered body parts of a woman. On Prime Video.
Rorschach follows an NRI businessman seeking vengeance against someone from his mysterious past. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Cold Case is a film about two parallel investigations—one by a cop and the other by a journalist—into a paranormal murder case. On Prime Video.
Abraham Ozler, a veteran cop Abraham Ozler races against time to solve a serial killing case. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Anweshippin Kandethum, a sub-inspector tries to solve a murder case complicated by religious politics. On Netflix.
Anjaam Pathira, a consulting criminologist helping Kochi police track a serial killer targeting officers, in a tense and engaging thriller. On Sun NXT.
Thalvan is the latest Malayalam crime thriller following the story of a retired police officer narrating the Chepanamthota case.
