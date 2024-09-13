Thalavan on SonyLiv and more Top 8 Malayalam investigative cop crime thrillers to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2024

Malayalam crime thriller Thalavan on SonyLiv is receiving rave reviews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It revolves around two cops and a murder mystery. One of them becomes a suspect amid the ego clashes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Heaven, a police officer has to solve a sensational homicide case and his son's death. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abrahaminte Santhathikal is on Zee5. It is about a cop who arrests his brother in a murder case and then embark on a journey to prove his innocence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cold Case starring Prithviraj Sukumar is on Aha. ACP Sathyajith has to find the victim and a killer after a skull is found in a plastic bag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memories is on Disney+Hotstar. A cop dealing with his own grief has to find a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anweshippin Kandethum is on Netflix. It is a police procedural drama about two shocking crimes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twenty One Gms is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about an ingenious cop who has to solve a mysterious multiple murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

CBI 5 is about a cop bringing killer to justice in his own way. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Operation Java is on JioCinema. The Malayalam crime thriller is about a team of cops solving cyber crime and more criminal cases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bad Newwz on Amazon Prime Video and more Top 8 Hindi rom-coms to watch on OTT this weekend

 

 Find Out More