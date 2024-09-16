Thangalaan, The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 and more Top 7 OTT releases of this week

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 will begin on September 21 on Netflix. Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and others are on the guest list.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is based on true-crime story of two brothers who killed their parents. It will be up on Netflix on September 19.

Twilight of the Gods is an animated series that is set to stream on Netflix from September 19.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar on September September 18.

Lal Salaam will begin streaming on SunNXT from September 20. It is about cricketers who get kicked out from the team.

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, the Tamil version of Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat, will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 20.

Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram is set to stream on OTT from September 20. It will release on Netflix. It is about mine workers at Kolar Gold Fields.

Paresh Rawal's comedy drama Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai will begin streaming on JioCinema from September 20.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra is releasing in theatres this week.

After Kill, Raghav Juyal will once again be seen as a dreaded villain in this film. It is releasing on September 20.

