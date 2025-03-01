The Age of Adaline to About Time; TOP 10 romantic fantasy movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2025
Here is a list of romantic fantasy movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Shape of Water (JIoHotstar) follows a janitor who stumbles upon an amphibious creature that is held captive in a facility. Soon she develops a unique relationship with the creature.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
About Time (Prime Video) centers on Tim who possesses the power to travel in time like all men in his family. He uses his special ability to woo Mary.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Edward Scissorhands (JioHotstar) focuses on an artificial man who has scissor blades instead of hands, is taken in by a family, and falls in love with their teenage daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Matter of Life and Death (Prime Video) revolves around Peter who jumps out of his damaged plane without a parachute and survives. However, he must appeal to the celestial jury to live.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
ferewra (6)Stardust (Prime Video) is about Tristan who promises Victoria to get a star from the magical kingdom. However, while trying to get the star, Tristan ends up having an adventure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Princess Bride (Prime Video) projects on a princess who is madly in love with a farm boy. Unfortunately, things take a turn in their lives when the farm goes out in search of employment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Age of Adaline (Prime Video) projects on Adaline Bowman, a young woman who stops aging following an accident at the age of twenty-nine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beauty and the Beast (Prime Video) a village girl embarks on a journey to save her father from a creature that has locked him. However, she learns that the creature is a prince who has been cursed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Time Traveler's Wife (Netflix) is about Henry, a librarian, who possesses a unique gene that lets him involuntarily travel through time. His wife, Claire Abshire, finds it difficult to cope with it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Strangers (JioHotstar) follows a lonely screenwriter who develops an intimate relationship with his mysterious neighbour while revisiting memories from the past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Memories of Murder to Heavenly Creatures; TOP 10 period crime thriller movies and series to watch