The Asunta Case and other true-crime web series to watch on OTT platforms
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 18, 2024
The Asunta Case follows parents who become the main suspects after reporting the case of their missing daughter.
Delhi Crime series follows the investigation of the brutal 2012 Delhi gang rape case, offering a harrowing and detailed look at the police efforts. On Netflix.
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega delves into the phishing scams in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand. On Netflix.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths investigates the mysterious and tragic deaths of 11 family members in Burari, Delhi. On Netflix.
Trial by Fire follows the journey of two parents trying to seek justice for more than 20 years. On Netflix.
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story explores Dahmer's troubled past and horrific crimes, questioning societal negligence. On Netflix.
I am the Night explores the Black Dahlia murder case through a woman who discovers her potential connection. On Prime Video.
Black Bird, a jailed man becomes an undercover operative to gather evidence on a suspected serial killer. On Apple TV.
Unbelievable is the true story of a teenager disbelieving about her rape and two detectives pursuing a possible serial rapist. On Netflix.
Alias Grace is a captivating adaptation of the true story of Grace Marks, a suspected murderer with unreliable memory. On Netflix.
