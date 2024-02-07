The best new Hindi thrillers on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Jaane Jaan: A police officer and her neighbor, a math teacher, assist a single mother who becomes embroiled in a criminal inquiry.
Ek Villain Returns: A follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2014 picture, it centers on a police officer battling personal demons while searching for a serial killer.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: A politician's daughter descends into a dark and perverse road of violence and deception as a result of her obsession with a man who rejects her.
Entertaining yet mysterious film Andhadhun is a good pick in this list.
The Fame Game: A Bollywood actress who is also a wife and mother vanishes inexplicably, sending her family and the police into a frenzy of searching.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, in which Ajay Devgn plays a police officer who works with mentally ill offenders.
Watch this suspenseful show Delhi Crime which will surely give you goosebumps!
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: When their plane is hijacked, a flight attendant and her lover become embroiled in an attempted diamond robbery.
Mai has an interesting storyline which will keep you glued to your screens.
Khufiya: A spy seeks retribution for her colleague's death at the hands of an intelligence unit mole.
