The Box to Primal Fear: TOP 10 underrated mystery movies that deserve more love on OTT platform
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 22, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
The Box (Prime Video) projects on a couple who face a moral dilemma when they receive a box that gives them a million dollars if they kill someone and open it.
Unknown (Netflix) is about a professor who wakes up from a four-day-long coma and sets out to prove his identity after no one recognises him, including his wife.
All-American Murder (Prime Video) is about a detective who looks into a campus mayhem and blames a judge’s son, who has a history of pyromania.
The Clovehitch Killer (Prime Video) is inspired by the real-life serial killer Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Killer.
The Secret in Their Eyes (Prime Video) centres around a team of investigators who are suddenly torn apart when they discover that one of their daughters has been murdered.
Identity (Prime Video) centres around ten strangers in an isolated hotel, who are temporarily cut off from the rest of the world and mysteriously killed off one by one.
Paycheck (Prime Video) revolves around Michael, an engineer, who is pursued by the police on charges of murder and treason.
Nine Queens (Prime Video) follows two con artists, Marcos and Juan, who unexpectedly team up to sell counterfeit rare stamps to a wealthy foreign collector.
Primal Fear (Prime Video) centres around a Chicago-based defence attorney who believes that his client, an altar boy, is not guilty of murdering a Catholic bishop.
The Interpreter (JioHotstar) focuses on an interpreter who overhears an assassination plot and falls into danger. However, she must try to survive on her own.
