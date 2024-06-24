The Boys 4 and other satire web series to stream on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2024

The Boys satirizes superhero culture, society, and media, depicting a group of vigilantes targeting corrupt superheroes. On Prime Video.

The Office is a famous is workplace satire that humorously depicts the everyday lives of office workers at a paper company. On Netflix.

Parks and Recreation is a mockumentary sitcom follows the quirky public officials of an Indiana town, satirizing local government. On Jio Cinema.

Succession is a family dramedy about the power struggles within a wealthy media empire, lauded for its sharp satire. On Jio Cinema.

BoJack Horseman critiques Hollywood while delving into serious themes like addiction and mental health. On Netflix.

Blackadder is an anthology series that picks up various events in British history through the satire events. On Prime Video.

The Simpsons is a family sitcom which also satirizes the American society, politics and the middle-class. On Hotstar.

The Thick of It is a British political satire featuring the aggressive policy enforcer Malcolm Tucker who is praised for its edgy writing. On Prime Video.

South Park is a long-running animated series uses irreverent humor to satirize various societal and political issues. On Prime Video.

