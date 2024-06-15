The Boys and other gore-filled web series that you can stream on OTT
| Jun 15, 2024
Spartacus is a historical drama portraying the life of the gladiator Spartacus, filled with brutal combat, graphic violence. On Prime Video.
Doom Patrol, a group of superheroes, each dealing with their own traumas and peculiarities, come together to protect the world. On Jio Cinema.
Penny Dreadful is a gothic horror series that intertwines the origin stories of iconic literary characters like Dr. Frankenstein and Dracula. On Netflix.
Titans follows young superheros who form a team to confront threats while dealing with their own personal struggles. On Netflix.
Hannibal follows an FBI profiler Will Graham teams up with Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist who is secretly a cannibalistic serial killer. On Netflix.
The Punisher is about a Marine who becomes the vigilante known as The Punisher after his family is murdered, seeking revenge. On Hotstar.
The Walking Dead is set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies where a group of survivors fight to stay alive. On Netflix.
American Horror Story is an anthology series exploring different horror stories each season with plenty of gore and chilling scenes. On Hotstar.
