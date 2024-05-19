The Boys and other modern Tamil comedy movies to watch on OTT platforms

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2024

The Boys follows 5 bachelors who finally find refuge in a suspiciously affordable house. On Prime Video.

Naan Sirithal is a comedy-drama about a man with a condition that makes him laugh uncontrollably during stressful situations. On Zee5.

Oh! Baby is a comedy about an old lady who magically becomes young again. On Netflix.

Mandela is a satirical comedy set in a small village where the protagonist's vote becomes crucial in a tightly contested local election. On Netflix.

Doctor is a dark comedy thriller that revolves around a doctor who becomes embroiled in a kidnapping case. On Netflix.

Hey Sinamika is a romantic comedy about a married couple who have drastically opposite personalities. On Netflix.

Jagame Thandhiram, an action-comedy follows a carefree gangster who gets involved in global criminal activities. On Netflix.

Love Today is a comedy about a couple who exchange phones for 24 hours. On Netflix.

Varalaru Mukkiyam is a comedy about a man who falls in love with his neighbor while her sister falls in love with him. On Netflix.

Sarbath is a comedy about an IT professional who falls for his brother's fiancee. On Netflix.

