The Buckingham Murders and more Top 7 Friday OTT Releases (November 8 2024)
| Nov 08, 2024
The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will begin streaming on Netflix from November 8.
The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta. It is a murder mystery that received a lot of critical acclaim.
Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Tamil action drama with Rajinikanth being a cop.
Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of Vettaiyan. Fans were thrilled to see Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth together after a long time.
Vijay 69 starring Anupam Kher is streaming on Netflix from November 8. It is an inspiring story of a senior citizen participating in a triathlon.
The Cage streaming on Netflix is about a young fighter looking for reach heights of success.
Malayalam movie ARM is having its OTT release on November 8. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar.
Khwaabon Ka Jhamela will be premiering on JioCinema on November 8. It stars Prateik Babbar and Sayani Shine.
The Korean drama Mr Plankton will begin streaming on Netflix on November 8. It is a romantic drama.
The first episode of Bank Under Siege will drop on Netflix on November 8. It is about robbery at Central Bank of Barcelona.
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's movie Devara Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Saif Ali Khan is also a part of it.
