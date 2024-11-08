The Buckingham Murders and more Top 7 Friday OTT Releases (November 8 2024)

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2024

The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will begin streaming on Netflix from November 8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta. It is a murder mystery that received a lot of critical acclaim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Tamil action drama with Rajinikanth being a cop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of Vettaiyan. Fans were thrilled to see Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth together after a long time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay 69 starring Anupam Kher is streaming on Netflix from November 8. It is an inspiring story of a senior citizen participating in a triathlon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Cage streaming on Netflix is about a young fighter looking for reach heights of success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malayalam movie ARM is having its OTT release on November 8. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela will be premiering on JioCinema on November 8. It stars Prateik Babbar and Sayani Shine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Korean drama Mr Plankton will begin streaming on Netflix on November 8. It is a romantic drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The first episode of Bank Under Siege will drop on Netflix on November 8. It is about robbery at Central Bank of Barcelona.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's movie Devara Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Saif Ali Khan is also a part of it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: A look at Donald Trump's marriages and affairs

 

 Find Out More