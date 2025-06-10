The Call to Forgotten: TOP 10 underrated Korean mystery thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 10, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
A Hard Day (Prime Video) follows a corrupt detective who is on the run after he was in an accident. However, he gets a call from a man who claims to have witnessed the accident.
The Call (Netflix) centres around two women from different times who connect through a phone call that changes their fates.
A Tale of Two Sisters (Prime Video) focuses on a girl who returns from a mental institution and returns home with her sister, only to face disturbing events.
No Tears for the Dead (Prime Video) projects on hit-man Gon, who is ordered to kill a mother whose daughter was accidentally shot to death by him years ago.
Extreme Job (Netflix) tells the story of a police narcotics unit that runs a fried chicken restaurant as an undercover front for their investigation.
Forgotten (Netflix) is about Jin-seok’s brother, Yu-seok, who returns after being kidnapped for 19 days. However, Yu-seok became a total stranger.
New World (Prime Video) centres around Kang, the head of police, who orders the undercover cop Ja-Seoung to participate in the New World project.
Mother (Prime Video) follows a mother who, after her intellectually disabled son is accused of the murder of a young girl, attempts to find the true killer to get her son freed.
The Suspect (Prime Video) centres around Ji Dong-chul, a defector who is on the trail of the person who murdered his family. However, he sets out to unravel the mystery.
Cold Eyes (Viki) projects on a computer and a network surveillance agency that attempts to stop a group of criminals from robbing a bank.
