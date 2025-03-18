The Chaser to Hwayi: A Monster Boy; TOP 10 mind-blowing Korean thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 18, 2025
Here is a list of mind-blowing Korean thrillers you must watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oldboy (Prime Video) follows a man who is held captive for 15 years for no reason and when he is released he is given money, cell phone and clothes and even worse faith waits for him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Wailing (Prime Video) centers around a policeman who investigates a series of mysterious killings and illnesses in a remote Korean village in order to save his daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No Mercy (Prime Video) revolves around a serial killer who threatens to kill the daughter of a pathologist even after he is proven a murderer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Saw the Devil (JioHotstar) is about secret service agent Soo-hyun, who sets out to take revenge when his pregnant fiance is brutally murdered.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Chaser (Prime Video) projects on an ex-policeman who runs a small ring of prostitutes. When he finds out that one of his women is missing, he begins to hunt down the serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Memories of Murder (Prime Video) focuses on two local, unreliable detectives who are joined by an experienced one from Seoul to investigate a series of mysterious murder cases.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Man from Nowhere (Prime Video) follows an ex-special agent who gets involved in a convoluted drug case. However, he has to save the daughter of the smuggler’s innocent daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucid Dream (Netflix) is about Dae-ho, a journalist, who strives to find his missing son three years after he was kidnapped. He attempts to track down his missing son through lucid dreams.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hwayi: A Monster Boy (Prime Video) depicts the story of Hwayi, a boy who was kidnapped as an infant and raised in isolation by five notorious criminals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ballerina (Netflix) centers around Ok-ju, a former bodyguard, who couldn’t protect his best friends when she was brutally killed. She sets out to fulfill her best friend's last wish.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Eid 2025: Top 10 Sajal Ali-inspired outfits to sport a graceful look
Find Out More