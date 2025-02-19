The Conjuring to The Shining; TOP 10 bone-chilling haunted house movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 19, 2025
Here is a list of bone-chilling haunted house movies to watch.
The Conjuring (Netflix) follows a couple who finds their pet dog died under mysterious circumstances and finds that their daughter experienced a spirit that harms her.
The Haunting (Prime Video) centers around Like and Nell who are enlisted by Dr Marrow, for a study of sleep disorders. But, only to find themselves plagued by paranormal events.
Crimson Peak (Prime Video) revolves around Edith who ignores her father’s warning and marries Sir Thomas. When she arrives at the mansion of Thomas, she learns his secret.
The Shining (Prime Video) focuses on a recovering alcoholic and aspiring novelist who takes a job as winter caretaker for a haunted mountain resort hotel with his wife and son.
The Others (Prime Video) focuses on a woman and her two young photosensitive children who experience supernatural phenomena in their large manor after the arrival of new servants.
Halloween (JioHotstar) is about Michael Nyers who escapes from a mental hospital after fifteen years murdering his sister. He returns to the small town to kill again.
The Babadook (Prime Video) focuses on a widowed single mother who, with her son, must confront a mysterious humanoid monster in their home.
Paranormal Activity (Netflix) follows a young couple who moves into a new house and feels the presence of evil forces. They install cameras and shock them.
The Entity (Prime Video) revolves around a woman who claimed to have been repeatedly sexually assaulted by an invisible being, and begins psychiatric therapy.
The Changeling (Prime Video) is about John, who loses his wife and daughter in an accident. To compose music, he rents an old house, which is haunted by the presence of a spectre.
