The Crow to Spirited Away; TOP 10 Fantasy Adventure movies you can’t miss on Netflix, Prime Video and JioCinema
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2025
Get ready to escape reality and enter the world of fantasy with these films.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Prime Video) follows a ring with mysterious power and lands in the hands of Frodo, a young habit, who sets out to destroy the ring.
The Crow (Prime Video) is about a man who is given a chance to resurrect and avenge the deaths of himself and his girlfriend, who was brutally murdered.
The Shape of Water (Hotstar) focuses on Elisa, a lonely janitor who stumbles upon an amphibious creature that is held captive. She develops an unusual relationship with the creature.
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (Netflix) centers on Ja-hong, a fireman, who dies a heroic death. In the afterlife, he undergoes a trial to determine whether or not he can be reincarnated.
Okja (Netflix) projects a young girl who raised a genetically modified super pig, and she is later taken to the United States, goes on a mission to rescue the pig.
A Whisker Away (Netflix) is about Miyo who loves her classmate Kento and tries to get Kento’s attention. One day, she receives a mask from a mysterious mask seller that transforms into a cat.
The Boy and the Heron (Prime Video) is about Mahito who struggles to settle into a new town after his mother’s death. When he heard that his mother is still alive, he went to search for her.
The Matrix Resurrections (Prime Video) centers on Thomas Anderson who lives an ordinary life changed when he accepts Morpheus’s offer and wakes up in a more dangerous Matrix.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (JioCinema) is about a magizoologist who arrives in New York, during his worldwide tour. Accidentally, escapes several magical beasts that are terrifying.
Spirited Away (Netflix) follows Chihiro who moves to a new neighborhood and accidentally enters the world of Kami. When her parents are turned into pigs by a witch, he finds ways to turn them into humans.
