The Dark Knight to Man of Steel: Top 10 DC movies every superhero fan needs to watch

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2025

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice revolves around Bruce Wayne, who believes Superman is a threat to humanity.

Justice League follows Batman, who seeks to help Wonder Woman recruit and assemble Flash.

Man of Steel follows Clark, who learns his source of abilities and his true home when he enters a Kryptonian ship.

The Batman revolves around Batman who is called to intervene when the mayor of Gotham City is murdered.

The Flash centers on Barry, who goes back in time to change his past events.

The Dark Knight Rises follows Bane, who attacks Gotham City and ruins its peace when Bruce comes as a savior.

The Dark Knight follows Joker, who is an accomplished criminal, and attacks Gotham City.

Superman Returns follows Superman, who returns to Earth after a long period of absence.

Batman Begins centers on Bruce, who learns the art of fighting to confront injustice.

Joker follows Arthur Fleck, a party clown who leads a suffering life with his ailing mother.

