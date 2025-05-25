The Departed to The Bank Job: TOP 10 crime thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2025

Here is a list of movies to watch.

Memories of Murder (Prime Video) is about two detectives who joined hands to investigate a series of mysterious murder cases.

The Silence of the Lambs (Prime Video) centres around a young FBI trainee who seeks help from a psychopathic serial killer.

Heat (Prime Video) follows McCauley, a professional thief, who hopes to pull off one last heist before he retires.

Se7en (Netflix) projects on two cops who attempt to find a killer, who is inspired by the seven deadly sins.

The Departed (YouTube) revolves around an undercover agent and a spy who constantly try to counter-attack each other in order to save themselves.

Gone Girl (Prime Video) tells the story of Nick Dunne, whose wife mysteriously disappears on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Zodiac (Prime Video) follows a cartoonist who is on a manhunt for the Zodiac Killer.

Nightcrawler (Prime Video) focuses on Lou Bloom, who becomes a photojournalist and sells footage of sensational and violent stories in Los Angeles.

Inside Man (Netflix) is about a bank heist-turned-hostage situation on Wall Street.

The Bank Job (Prime Video) depicts the story of Terry, a car dealer from London, who plans to rob a bank.

