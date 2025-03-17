The Devil Judge to Beyond Evil; TOP 10 Korean drama that are good as Vincenzo

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2025

Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.

Flower of Evil (Netflix) follows detective Cha Ji-Won who marries Baek Hee-Sung, together they have a daughter. However, they are unaware that Cha Ji-Won is living in disguise.

Healer (JioHotstar) revolves around Chae Young-shin, a failed internet reporter, who aspires to be like a star reporter. However, she crosses paths with a mysterious criminal and falls for him.

Lawless Lawyer (Viki) centers around lawyer Bong Sang Pil, who establishes his own firm and hires a problematic attorney. The two work together to fight for injustice.

The Fiery Priest (Prime Video) projects when a elderly priest dies, a temperamental priest and a detective team up to solve the case.

Hyena (Netflix) depicts the story of two rival attorneys with only high-class clientele tear apart anything that stands in the way of their ambition.

Taxi Driver (Prime Video) focuses on Kim Do-gi, a graduate who works as a taxi driver for a company. He helps get vengeance of those clients who wrong them.

The Devil Judge (Netflix) centers around a ruthless judge who turns the courtroom into a live television show and takes the vote of citizens to dish out the most brutal punishments.

My Name (Neytflix) revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death and then becomes the gang's mole inside the police force.

Beyond Evil (Viki) follows the story of two fearless policemen who break the law to catch a serial killer.

Reborn Rich (Viki) is about a loyal employee who is murdered and reborn as the youngest son of the company, he seeks revenge on the conglomerate family.

