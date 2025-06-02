The Dropout to Mindhunter: TOP 10 crime shows to watch on OTT platforms
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 02, 2025
Here is a list of series to watch.
Unbelievable (Netflix) follows a woman who was charged with a crime for reporting that she was raped.
The Dropout (JioHotstar) is about the founder of Elizabeth Holmes, who attempted to revolutionise the healthcare industry after dropping out of college.
The Watcher (Netflix) centres around a family who moves into their dream home, only to be stormed by ominous letters, strange neighbours and sinister threats.
A Friend of the Family (Prime Video) revolves around Robert Berchtold, who, in the 1970s, sexually abused and twice kidnapped Jan Broberg.
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Prime Video), a docu-series that unfolds the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children’s shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Rich & Shameless (Prime Video) is about the scandals of rich and famous people, which is presented through powerful interviews, footage and archives.
Savior Complex (JioCinema) centres around Renee Bach, a young American missionary who set up a charity for the malnourished.
Mindhunter (Netflix) focuses on two FBI agents who widen their criminal science by investigating the psychology behind murder.
The Case Against Adnan Syed (Prime Video) centres around a re-examination of the 1999 disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee in Baltimore County.
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Prime Video) is about an exploration of the Golden State Killer who terrorised California in the 1970s and 1980s.
