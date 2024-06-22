The Exorcism and other chilling horror movies on Netflix and other OTT
Bollywoodlife.com
Jun 22, 2024
The Exorcism is a recent addition to the horror catalogue with the story revolving around shooting of a horror movie.
Hereditary following the death of her secretive mother, a woman and her family uncover horrifying secrets about their ancestry. On Prime Video.
The Conjuring is the story of Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence. On Netflix.
The Shining, a family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where an evil presence influences the father into violence. On Prime Video.
Get Out, a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend’s family estate, where he uncovers a disturbing secret. On Netflix.
It Follows is the story of a young woman is pursued by a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter and must find a way to escape it. On Prime Video.
A Quiet Place is set a post-apocalyptic world, a family must remain silent to avoid being hunted by creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing. On Jio Cinema.
The Babadook, a single mother and her son fall into a deep well of paranoia when an eerie children's book manifests in their home. On Prime Video.
The Witch, set in 1630s New England, a family encounters a dark force in the woods after being exiled from their Puritan plantation. On Prime Video.
Paranormal Activity, a young couple moves into a new home and becomes increasingly disturbed by a nightly demonic presence. On Apple TV.
