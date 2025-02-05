Cancel Your Prime Video subscription if you haven’t watch THESE Top 10 Horror films
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 05, 2025
Horror Lovers! Here's spine chilling horror films available in Amazon Prime Video that are a must-watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Barbarian centers on a young woman who sets out to Detroit for a job interview.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Child’s Play centers on a doll gifted by a single mother to her son for his birthday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Exorcist: Believer follows two girls who go missing in the woods but appear after three days.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Orphan: First Kill is a 2022 released American psychological horror film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suspiria centers on a woman who is enrolled in a world-renowned dance company unaware of its secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Candyman focuses on Anthony McCoy, a visual artist living in Chicago.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Totally Killer follows a mysterious serial killer who returns on Halloween after 35 years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Night Swim focuses on a family who moves into a new house unknowing it's dark secret.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Last Night in Soho focuses on an aspiring fashion designer Eloise who mysteriously wakes up in London of the 1960s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Invisible Man revolves around a young woman who is in an abusive relationship with a wealthy tech entrepreneur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deepika Padukone’s TOP 10 glamorous looks that'll make you say 'WOW'
Find Out More