The Fall Guy to Thelma; TOP 10 action comedy on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2025

Here is a list of action comedies to watch.

The Fall Guy (Prime Video) is about a stuntman working on his ex-girlfriend's directorial debut action film, only to find himself involved in a conspiracy surrounding the film's lead actor.

21 Jump Street (ZEE5) follows two police officers Schmidt and Jenko, who are forced to relive high school when they are assigned to prevent the outbreak of a new synthetic drug.

Deadpool (JioHotstar) revolves around a twisted scientist, who experiments on Wade to cure him of cancer and gives him healing powers.

Hot Fuzz (MX Player) focuses on a police officer Nicholas, who is known to be the best in London. However, he is transferred to a remote village where he encounters various challenges.

Spy (Prime Video) centers around Susan, a desk-bound CIA who transforms into a field agent. However, she infiltrates an arms deal and stops a global catastrophe with hilarious consequences.

Thelma (JioHotstar) is about 93-years old Thelma, who falls victim to a phone scam, and sets out to find the perpetrators with the help of her grandson and a friend.

Shanghai Noon (Prime Video) projects on a Chinese man who travels to the Wild West to rescue a kidnapped Princess. On the way he meets a train robber and forms an unlikely bond.

Kung Fu Hustle (Netflix) tells the story of an aspiring gangster who pretends to be a part of the famous ‘Axe Gang’ and tries to terrorise his neighbourhood. Things turned out differently than he expected.

Guardians of the Galaxy (Prime Video) focuses on a bunch of skilled criminals who join hands to fight a villain named Ronan, who tries to control the universe.

The Nice Guys (Prime Video) centers around investigator Holland and tough enforcer for hire Jackson who team up to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl.

