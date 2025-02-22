The Fall Guy to Thelma; TOP 10 action comedy on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2025
Here is a list of action comedies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Fall Guy (Prime Video) is about a stuntman working on his ex-girlfriend's directorial debut action film, only to find himself involved in a conspiracy surrounding the film's lead actor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
21 Jump Street (ZEE5) follows two police officers Schmidt and Jenko, who are forced to relive high school when they are assigned to prevent the outbreak of a new synthetic drug.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deadpool (JioHotstar) revolves around a twisted scientist, who experiments on Wade to cure him of cancer and gives him healing powers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hot Fuzz (MX Player) focuses on a police officer Nicholas, who is known to be the best in London. However, he is transferred to a remote village where he encounters various challenges.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spy (Prime Video) centers around Susan, a desk-bound CIA who transforms into a field agent. However, she infiltrates an arms deal and stops a global catastrophe with hilarious consequences.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thelma (JioHotstar) is about 93-years old Thelma, who falls victim to a phone scam, and sets out to find the perpetrators with the help of her grandson and a friend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shanghai Noon (Prime Video) projects on a Chinese man who travels to the Wild West to rescue a kidnapped Princess. On the way he meets a train robber and forms an unlikely bond.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kung Fu Hustle (Netflix) tells the story of an aspiring gangster who pretends to be a part of the famous ‘Axe Gang’ and tries to terrorise his neighbourhood. Things turned out differently than he expected.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guardians of the Galaxy (Prime Video) focuses on a bunch of skilled criminals who join hands to fight a villain named Ronan, who tries to control the universe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Nice Guys (Prime Video) centers around investigator Holland and tough enforcer for hire Jackson who team up to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Detective Conan to UN-GO; TOP 10 Anime to watch if you love Sherlock Holmes