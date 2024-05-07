The Family Man and other Hindi spy thrillers that you can watch on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

The Family Man is the story of a middle-class man juggling his everyday life while also being a secret agent. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The shooting of the third season of The Family Man has recently started, increasing the hype for the web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special OPS follows a retired intelligence officer who is set to track down the enemy in a mysterious way. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bard of Blood, a former RAW agent called back for a dangerous mission and is set to Balochistan to free the Indian who got captured. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Tiger series of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif follows spies Tiger and Zoya on a daring rescue mission. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan is an action-packed spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt plays the role of an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani military officer in the movie Raazi on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby is a classic spy thriller and a gritty portrayal of an undercover counter-intelligence unit fighting terrorism. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naam Shabana, which is a prequel to Baby explores the backstory of a fierce undercover agent named Shabana. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra follows an undercover RAW agent on a mission to gather intelligence about Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program, on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khufiya, an undercover spy on the mission to spot the mole in their team who has been selling information to other countries. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Murder in Mahim, Top 8 crime-thrillers to stream on Jio Cinema

 

 Find Out More