The Family Man and other Hindi spy thrillers that you can watch on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
The Family Man is the story of a middle-class man juggling his everyday life while also being a secret agent. On Prime Video.
The shooting of the third season of The Family Man has recently started, increasing the hype for the web series.
Special OPS follows a retired intelligence officer who is set to track down the enemy in a mysterious way. On Hotstar.
Bard of Blood, a former RAW agent called back for a dangerous mission and is set to Balochistan to free the Indian who got captured. On Netflix.
The Tiger series of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif follows spies Tiger and Zoya on a daring rescue mission. On Prime Video.
Pathaan is an action-packed spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. On Prime Video.
Alia Bhatt plays the role of an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani military officer in the movie Raazi on Prime Video.
Baby is a classic spy thriller and a gritty portrayal of an undercover counter-intelligence unit fighting terrorism. On Hotstar.
Naam Shabana, which is a prequel to Baby explores the backstory of a fierce undercover agent named Shabana. On Netflix.
Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra follows an undercover RAW agent on a mission to gather intelligence about Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program, on Netflix.
Khufiya, an undercover spy on the mission to spot the mole in their team who has been selling information to other countries. On Netflix.
