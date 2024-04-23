The Family Man and other Top 10 brilliant performances by Manoj Bajpayee on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 23, 2024
Raajneeti: With his captivating appearance and powerful performance, Bajpayee commands the screen as the astute and ambitious politician.
Satya: In Indian cinema, Bajpayee's groundbreaking performance as the erratic and erratic Bhiku Mhatre is still regarded as a benchmark.
Shootout at Wadala: The grittier criminal thriller gains depth from Bajpayee's terrifying and unforgettable portrayal of a merciless encounter specialist.
Special 26: Bajpayee demonstrates his flexibility as an actor by impressing with his depiction of an honest and determined CBI officer.
Veer Zaara: Bajpayee excels in a supporting role as a Pakistani lawyer, giving the story more nuance.
Gangs of Wasseypur: Bajpayee gives a powerful, unvarnished portrayal of the resentful, multifaceted Sardar Khan in this film.
In the drama The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee portrays a sophisticated middle-class man who leads a double life as a spy.
Sonchiriya: Deep and captivating, Bajpayee's portrayal of a rebel leader in the Chambal Valley gives the grim story more nuance.
Pinjar: Amid the backdrop of partition, Bajpayee's portrayal of Rashid captures the complexity of love and sorrow in a hauntingly beautiful way.
In the film Aarakshan, Bajpayee portrays a troubled teacher negotiating the difficulties of caste-based reservations in a powerful way along with actors like Saif Ali Khan and more..
