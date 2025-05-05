The Family Man to Delhi Crime; TOP 10 Hindi crime series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more.
Roger Khuraijam
| May 05, 2025
Here is a list of crime series to watch.
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony LIV) is about Harshad Mehta, who took the stock market to dizzying heights and had a catastrophic downfall.
Delhi Crime (Netflix) is based on a Delhi gang rape case, this crime drama follows the Delhi Police investigation into the finding of the men who perpetrated the crime.
Rangbaaz (ZEE5) centres around Shiv Prakash Shukla, a simple 25-year-old boy from Gorakhpur, who rises to become one of the most feared and infamous gangsters in the country.
State Of Seige (ZEE5) is loosely based on the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack and the subsequent operation to kill the perpetrators.
Special Ops (JioHotstar) follows Himmat Singh, a RAW agent, draws patterns in terrorist attacks on the nation and deduces it to be the work of a single mastermind.
Paatal Lok (Prime Video) projects on a police officer who is assigned the case of an assassination attempt on a journalist, that leads him to remote corners of North-East India.
Criminal Justice (JioHotstar) is about Aditya, a taxi driver, has a one-night stand with Sanaya, his passenger. However, he lands in trouble when he wakes up.
Mithya (ZEE5) revolves around Juhi, a Hindi professor in a college, accuses Rhea, her student, of plagiarism; what starts as an academic issue soon snowballs into a psychological war.
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega (Netflix) focuses on Sunny and Rocky, along with their school dropout friends, run a wildly successful phishing scam from the remote village of Jamtara.
The Family Man (Prime Video) depicts the story of Srikant Tiwari is a middle-class man who also serves as a world-class spy; he tries to balance his familial responsibilities.
