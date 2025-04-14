The Fifth Element to Mad Max: Fury Road; TOP 10 movies where hero and villain never meet
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Fifth Element (Prime Video) centers around a cab driver who finds himself battling an evil force and tries to secure the Fifth Element that can stop the evil force.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No Country for Old Men (Prime Video) follows a hunter whose life takes a drastic turn when he discovers two million dollars while strolling through the aftermath of a drug deal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Memories of Murder (Prime Video) projects on detectives Park Doo-man and Seo Tae-yoon lead an investigation into a string of rapes and murders taking place in Hwaseong in the late 1980s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mad Max: Fury Road (Netflix) is about Max Rockatansky, who joins forces with Imperator Furiosa against warlord Immortan Joe and his army, leading to a lengthy road battle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heat (Prime Video) focuses on a professional thief, who hopes to pull off one last heist before he retires. However, he is under the constant surveillance of a police detective, Hanna.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Braveheart (Prime Video) tells the story of William Wallace, a Scottish rebel, along with his clan, sets out to battle King Edward I of England, who killed his bride a day after their marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Seven (Netflix) revolves around two detectives who try to stop a serial killer from committing a series of murders based on the seven deadly sins.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Truman show (Prime Video) projects on a man who is unaware that he is living his entire life on a stage, and that it is being filmed and broadcast as a reality television show.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zero Dark Thirty (Prime Video) depicts the story of a CIA analyst and her team are on a mission to track an infamous terrorist leader responsible for the 11 September attacks in the USA.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zodiac (Prime Video) revolves around the manhunt for the Zodiac Killer, a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Thirst to The Wailing; TOP 10 horror Korean movies that you should never dare to watch alone
Find Out More