The founder to Moneyball ; TOP 10 movies on Business you must watch on Prime video
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 01, 2025
Here are some movies which offer valuable lessons on entrepreneurship, leadership, and the highs and lows of the business world.
The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, who rises to a wealthy stock-broker living a high life to his fall which involves crime.
Joy centers on a woman who had a recent divorce and tries to run a business but faces many challenges. However, she manages to overcome all odds and fulfil her dream.
The founder focuses on businessman Ray Kroc and his creation of the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain, which eventually involved forcing out the company's original founders.
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year centers on Harpreet Singh, a commerce graduate who becomes a salesman. Mocked by colleagues and his employer, he plans to operate the company by himself.
The Aviator projects on Howard Hughes who suffers from germophobia and psychological illness. Along the way he faces personal issues but becomes a successful film-maker.
The Big Short centers on a group of investors placing a wager against the mortgage market in the United States. Their investigation reveals the market's flaws and corruption.
Moneyball follows Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane who decides to challenge the old school selection methods. He uses innovative computer-generated analysis to set up a baseball team.
Jerry Maguire is about a sports agent, who is fired from his job for exposing the alleged illegal practices that exist. Soon he manages to start his own company but only manages to find one client.
The Social Network is about Mark Zuckerberg who creates a social networking site with his friend Eduardo. However, when it became successful, he was sued.
Boiler Room centres on a student who quits college and joins an investment firm and gives him success. Soon, his accomplishments took him to a dark path.
