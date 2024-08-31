The Frog and more Top 8 suspenseful Korean dramas to watch on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 31, 2024
The Frog is latest on Netflix. The story is about a ghostly woman who rents a room in a hotel and supernatural events occur.
Hellbound on Netflix is an interesting web series about people being summoned to hell.
My Name is a revenge drama revolving around a woman who enters the world of crime. It has suspense, thrill and a lot more.
Sweet Home is a survival drama that is about a boy and his friends trying to live while all others turn into monsters.
The Silent Sea is a thriller about a group of astronauts trying to retrieve some secrets from space.
Kingdom that has an 8.3 IMDb rating is about a prince trying to save his people when a mysterious plague takes over.
Nothing beats to suspense in Squid Game. Every moment in the web series will keep you at the edge of your seat.
Extracurricular is about a boy struggling to pay his tuition fees and taking up some a dangerous work to earn money.
Vagabond is about a stuntman unearthing a huge corruption scandal after his nephew dies in a plane crash.
Call on Netflix is a Korean film that will leave you shocked. It is about a woman who is connected to a serial killer, 20 years in the past via a phone.
