The Frog and more Top 8 suspenseful Korean dramas to watch on Netflix

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2024

The Frog is latest on Netflix. The story is about a ghostly woman who rents a room in a hotel and supernatural events occur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hellbound on Netflix is an interesting web series about people being summoned to hell.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Name is a revenge drama revolving around a woman who enters the world of crime. It has suspense, thrill and a lot more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Home is a survival drama that is about a boy and his friends trying to live while all others turn into monsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Silent Sea is a thriller about a group of astronauts trying to retrieve some secrets from space.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kingdom that has an 8.3 IMDb rating is about a prince trying to save his people when a mysterious plague takes over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nothing beats to suspense in Squid Game. Every moment in the web series will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extracurricular is about a boy struggling to pay his tuition fees and taking up some a dangerous work to earn money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vagabond is about a stuntman unearthing a huge corruption scandal after his nephew dies in a plane crash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Call on Netflix is a Korean film that will leave you shocked. It is about a woman who is connected to a serial killer, 20 years in the past via a phone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sudhanshu Pandey and more Anupamaa actors who left the show and why!

 

 Find Out More