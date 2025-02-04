The Godfather to Pulp Fiction; TOP 10 Gangster movies to stream on Netflix
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2025
From complex characters to morally ambiguous themes, here are some of the best gangster movies to stream on Netflix.
The Highwaymen, set in the 1930’s, follows two former Texas Rangers who attempt to track down and apprehend notorious criminals Bonnie and Clyde.
The Irishman centers on truck driver Franks who gets involved with Russell and his crime family, and becomes a hitman. Later, he soon becomes a top hit man.
Scarface is about Tony and his friend Manny who builds a strong drug empire in Miami. Soon he attracts his enemies and loses everything due to his own drug addiction.
Night in Paradise centers on a mobster who is wrongly accused and his sister and niece are brutally murdered. While hiding on an island, meets a woman who has given up on life.
Donnie Brasco is based on the true story of Pistone, an undercover FBI agent who infiltrated the Bonanno crime family in New York City.
The Godfather focuses on a head of a mafia family who decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son. However, his decision puts his family in danger.
Pulp Fiction revolves around the underworld where a series of incidents intertwines the lives of two Los Angeles mobsters, a gangster's wife, a boxer and two small-time criminals.
The Outsider project on Nick, an American soldier, who is released from the Japanese prison after helping a fellow inmate from being hanged to death. Things take a turn when he joins a yakuza clan.
The Night Comes for Us centers on a former crime enforcer who sets out to rescue a young girl from the crime syndicate. But, the gang sends thugs to eliminate the two.
American Gangster is about a powerful drug lord whose drug trade is being watched by crooked law enforcement officers and smaller street crews. Detective Roberts is the only cop who is willing to tackle him.
