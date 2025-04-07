The Golden Spoon to Soundtrack #1; Top 10 Korean drama to watch on JioHotstar
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2025
Here’s a list of top Korean dramas that are available on JioHotstar
The Golden Spoon revolves around Lee Seung-cheon whose life takes a turn after meeting an old woman
More Than Friends revolves around Kyung Woo-yeon and Lee Soo who are friends for over 10 years.
Revenge of Others revolves around Chanmi who doesn’t believe her twin brother died by suicide.
Call It Love centers around Woojoo who plans to take revenge for all the wrongs she has been through.
Big Mouth revolves around an underperforming lawyer who is labeled as Big Mouse.
Soundtrack #1 follows two best friends who knew each other for over twenty years.
Rain or Shine follows three young people with the same heart-wrenching story of loss.
Adamas revolves around twin brothers who try to get a diamond arrow to catch the real culprit.
Snowdrop revolves around Seoul Youngro, a student who tries to treat a bleeding student.
Dr. Romantic centers around Kim Sa Bu, a popular surgeon who comes back after a mysterious disappearance.
