The Great Indian Kapil Show and other comedy originals to stream on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show sees Kapil Sharma back with his signature supporting cast alongside various celebrity show guests.

Kapil Sharma’s I'm Not Done Yet is a hilarious comedy special showcasing his storytelling talent and engaging delivery.

Comedy Premium League is a unique and entertaining stand-up comedy competition featuring top Indian comedians.

Kenny Sebastian’s The Most Interesting Person in the Room is a masterclass in observational humor, offering a unique outlook on life.

Kanan Gill’s Your Sincerely showcases Gill's sharp observations on daily life.

Vir Das’s For India is an Edgy and courageous humor tackling politics, love, and society.

Vir Das’s Losing It is a funny love letter to India critiquing society and culture with charm and wit.

Aditi Mittal’s Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say is a fearless comedy that addresses taboo topics in Indian society.

Amit Tandon’s Family Tandoncies is a heartfelt laughter focusing on family and parenting.

Prashasti Singh’s Ladies Up is a feminist twist on comedy with witty observations and well-timed jokes from four female comedians.

