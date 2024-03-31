The Great Indian Kapil Show and other comedy originals to stream on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 31, 2024
The Great Indian Kapil Show sees Kapil Sharma back with his signature supporting cast alongside various celebrity show guests.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma’s I'm Not Done Yet is a hilarious comedy special showcasing his storytelling talent and engaging delivery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Comedy Premium League is a unique and entertaining stand-up comedy competition featuring top Indian comedians.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kenny Sebastian’s The Most Interesting Person in the Room is a masterclass in observational humor, offering a unique outlook on life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kanan Gill’s Your Sincerely showcases Gill's sharp observations on daily life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vir Das’s For India is an Edgy and courageous humor tackling politics, love, and society.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vir Das’s Losing It is a funny love letter to India critiquing society and culture with charm and wit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Mittal’s Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say is a fearless comedy that addresses taboo topics in Indian society.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amit Tandon’s Family Tandoncies is a heartfelt laughter focusing on family and parenting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prashasti Singh’s Ladies Up is a feminist twist on comedy with witty observations and well-timed jokes from four female comedians.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat 3 fame Jitendra Kumar and other Top 10 OTT stars' educational qualifications
Find Out More