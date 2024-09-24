The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 and other Top 9 web series trending today in India on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 24, 2024
The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 began with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar as guests. It is already trending on number one spot on Netflix in India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is second. The web series is based on true events and stars Vijay Varma in the lead.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Korean rom-com Love Next Door is third on the list. It is about the reuniting of childhood friends who have had feeling for each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The second instalment of Emily In Paris season 4 is next on the list. Emily's love journey moves from Paris to Rome in this one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story revolves around the murder of José and Kitty Menéndez. They were killed by their sons.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is on the sixth spot. Manav Kaul's witty and twisted web series is about an ordinary man turning a gigolo due to crisis.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Perfect Couple is a murder mystery with man suspects. It is intriguing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zack Synder's Twilight of the Gods season 1 is now on Netflix and is already trending. It is based on Norse mythology.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter released in 2022 but is once again trending on Netflix. It is on the ninth spot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Railway Men starring Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and others is based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. It is on tenth spot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Paris Fashion Week 2024: Alia Bhatt slays in metallic silver breastplate and pants; know all about her outfit
Find Out More