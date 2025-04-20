The Heirs to Boys Over Flowers; TOP 10 romantic Korean drama with obsessive male lead
Roger Khuraijam
| Apr 20, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
The Bridal Mask (Viki) centers around a Korean police detective, who is recruited by the Japanese to help them quash Korean rebels.
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim (Netflix) projects on Lee Young-joon, an egocentric but successful executive, goes into chaos when his secretary decides to resign from her post.
Boys Over Flowers (Prime Video) follows Geum Jan Di who gets a scholarship to an elite school, where she is picked on by one of the richest and most popular students.
She Would Never Know (Netflix) tells the story of Song-ah and Hyun-seung working at a cosmetics marketing firm, and the two slowly grow closer sharing a workplace relationship.
Radio Romance (Viki) projects on an amateur writer, who grew up listening to the radio with her visually-impaired mother, works for a radio programme and faces certain challenges.
The Heirs (Prime Video) focuses on two teens from different social backgrounds who reunite at an exclusive high school attended by the ultra rich, after they meet in LA.
Secret Garden (Netflix) revolves around a rich and narcissistic CEO of a successful company who falls in love with a down-to-earth stuntwoman.
A Love So Beautiful (Viki) follows two schoolmates and neighbours, slowly falling in love with each other. Their relationship undergoes many tests as they grow up.
Nevertheless (Netflix) depicts the story of a man who is annoyed with relationships but likes to flirt and a woman who wants to date but does not believe in love.
Healer (JioHotstar) centers around Chae Young-shin who aspires to be a star reporter. However, she crosses paths with Seo Jung-hu, who is the mysterious criminal, and falls for him.
