The Heirs to Dr Romantic; TOP 10 Lovely Korean dramas to watch on MX Player
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2025
From romantic comedies to melodramas, here are some Korean dramas to watch on MX Player.
The Heirs is about two teens from different social backgrounds who reunite at an exclusive high school attended by Korea's ultra rich kids.
Kill Me, Heal Me follows a son of a wealthy family who has many personalities. He secretly hires a psychiatrist to treat him but the two fall in love.
Suspicious Partner centers on a senior, Noh Ji Wook and his trainee, Eun Bong-hee who works together to apprehend a serial killer. However, things took a turn and unraveled their past lives.
Dr. Romantic focuses on a renowned surgeon who returns after mysteriously disappearing to help at a major hospital. There he meets two students who needed much help.
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty is about a college student who had cosmetic surgery to evade ongoing derision from her bullies.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo projects on a weightlifter Kim Bok-joo who gets attracted to a doctor and is even ready to change for him. However, her childhood friend inspires her to achieve her dreams.
Touch Your Heart is about a famous actress who falls from grace after she gets caught in a scandal. In hopes to rebuild her career, she must work as a secretary for a lawyer.
Love with Flaws focuses on a woman who hates pretty boys is reunited with an old school friend who is obsessed with his looks. The two somehow match each other.
Still 17 centers on Woo Seo Ri who wakes up from her coma after 17 years. While she is trying to adjust her surroundings, meets Gong Woo Jin and is reluctant to fall in love.
I'm Not a Robot is about a young man who suffers from a dangerous allergy that limits his interactions with people. Soon he meets an aspiring entrepreneur that changed his life.
