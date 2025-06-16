The Heirs to Boys Over Flowers: TOP 10 Korean dramas featuring Lee Min Ho that are worth watching

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2025

Boys Over Flowers (Netflix) centres around a working-class girl who gets tangled up in the lives of a group of wealthy young men in her elite high school.

The Heirs (Prime Video) follows Cha Eun-sang, a poor girl who enters an elite school through a scholarship. However, she meets a wealthy man whom she meets at LA.

Pachinko (Prime Video) focuses on a Korean immigrant family who leaves their motherland for survival.

Faith (Viki) tells the story of a modern-day plastic surgeon, who is kidnapped and brought back in time to the Goryeo period.

The Legend of the Blue Sea (Netflix) projects on Joon-jae, who helps a mermaid and releases her. Soon, the mermaid tries to adapt to the human world.

The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix) is about Emperor Lee Gon of the Kingdom of Corea, who discovers access to an alternate reality after crossing a mythical door.

City Hunter (Prime Video) follows Lee Yoon Sung, an MIT graduate who plans to avenge his father’s death.

When the Stars Gossip (Netflix) depicts the fateful encounter of a space tourist and an astronaut on a space station.

Secret Campus (MyDramaList) is about six high school student who are facing a hard time while trying to face their relationship and their dreams.

Personal Taste (Prime Video) centres around Park Kae-in, who lives together with architect Jeon Jin-ho under the mistaken assumption that he's gay.

