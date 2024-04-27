The Hijacking of Flight 601 and other turbulent plane thrillers to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 27, 2024
The Hijacking of Flight 601 is set in 1973 where two assassins hijack a plane and ask for absurd demands. On Netflix.
Snakes on a Plane stars Samuel L. Jackson as he battles venomous snakes on a flight in this absurdly fun action flick. On Prime Video.
Nicolas Cage leads a star-studded cast in Con Air, an action-packed ride involving convicts hijacking a plane. On Hotstar.
Fearless follows the aftermath of a plane crash in this contemplative drama from director Peter Weir on Prime Video.
Tom Cruise's Maverick takes to the skies in Top Gun, an iconic military action film filled with adrenaline and camaraderie. On Jio Cinema.
Airplane! is a classic spoof film packed with absurd humor and memorable moments that spoof disaster films of the '70s. On Prime Video.
Non-Stop stars Liam Neeson racing against time to stop a bomb threat aboard a flight in this intense thriller. On YouTube.
Top Gun: Maverick is the she sequel to the iconic original, featuring breathtaking aerial sequences and Tom Cruise's return as Maverick. On Netflix.
Blood Red Sky is a gripping horror-thriller about a mother and son fighting to survive on a hijacked plane, with the twist of a vampire onboard. On Netflix.
Gerard Butler stars as a pilot teaming up with a convicted murderer to survive after their plane crashes in a jungle filled with criminals in Plane. On Prime Video.
