The Hijacking of Flight 601, Parasyte The Grey and more: Top 10 web series trending in India today on Netflix

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2024

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer is trending on the number one spot on Netflix.

Korean horror drama Parasyte: The Grey has kept Indian fans hooked. It is chilling and unnerving!

The Hijacking of Flight 601 started streaming from April 10 and it has already caught everyone's attention. The story is based on 1973 SAM Colombia Flight hijack.

Ravi Kishan's comedy courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai is still trending. It is such a big hit that Netflix has renewed it for season 2.

Crooks is a thrilling heist carried out by a safecraker. Frederick Lau, Christoph Krutzler and Svenja Jung play key roles.

Romantic Korean Drama Queen of Tears is among the top 10 trending web series. The series around marital crisis has become a worldwide hit.

3 Body Problem on Netflix is a mind spinning story of the greatest threats faced by Earth.

When a reporter goes missing, her daughter and others embark on a shocking investigation in French Alps.

The Gentlemen is about a man named Eddie who inherits a massive estate. Only to know that there's enormous weed plantation.

The Railway Men based on the shocking Bhopal Gas Tragedy is still trending on Netflix.

