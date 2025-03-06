The Housemaid to Thirst; TOP 10 scariest Korean movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 06, 2025
Here is a list of scariest Korean movies to watch.
The Wailing (Prime Video) is about a policeman who investigates a series of mysterious killings and illnesses in a remote Korean village in order to save his daughter.
I Saw the Devil (JioHotstar) follows a secret service agent Soo-hun who sets out to seek revenge after his pregnant fiance is brutally murdered.
The Housemaid (MUBI) revolves around a pregnant wife who gets tired of working at home. Soon, they hire a housemaid and it turns out to be more than they bargained for.
Sleep (Prime Video) is about two newlyweds who discover that her husband is sleepwalking, with a strange behavior. The wife becomes restless that he might harm their newborn child.
Thirst (Prime Video) centers around a Catholic priest who turns into a vampire as a result of a failed medical experiment.
The 8th Night (Netflix) projects on a monk who has prayer beads in one hand and an axe in the other and hunts down a millenia-old spirit that's possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.
Exhuma (Prime Video) focuses while excavating an ominous grave, unfortunately unleashes dreadful consequences buried underneath that cause panic among the citizens.
The Divine Fury (Prime Video) follows Yong-hoo who blames God for letting his parents die after a serious accident. He is forced to reevaluate his faith in an unholy war with God.
The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (Prime Video) is about a young girl who lives peacefully with her adoptive parents until she showcases her special talent.
The Host (Prime Video) revolves around a monster emerging from Seoul's Han River and begins attacking people. One victim's loving family does what it can to rescue her from its clutches.
