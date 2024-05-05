The Idea of You and other age-gap romance movies on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2024

The Idea of You revolves around the unexpected romance of a 40-year-old single mom and 24-year-old boy band singer, on Prime Video.

Lost in Translation explores the bond between an ageing American actor and a young, married woman in Tokyo. On Jio Cinema.

Cheeni Kum follows an older chef and a younger woman who can't resist their attraction despite their age difference. On Zee5.

The Lunchbox follows the unexpected connection between a neglected housewife and a much older widower through a lunchbox. On Prime Video.

Breathe In is about the unlikely bonding between musician Keith Reynolds and a student named Sophie. On Prime Video.

Dil Chahta Hai depicts a taboo relationship between Sid and the older Tara, exploring a significant age gap in love. On Netflix.

Hello, My Name is Doris follows a woman in her 60’s who finds the courage to pursue her much younger co-worker. On Prime Video.

An Education, Jenny's plans for Oxford are derailed when she meets David, a charming older man. On Prime Video.

The Reader follows the story of Michael who falls for an older woman named Hanna but Hanna suddenly vanishes. On Prime Video.

