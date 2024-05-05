The Idea of You and other age-gap romance movies on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 05, 2024
The Idea of You revolves around the unexpected romance of a 40-year-old single mom and 24-year-old boy band singer, on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lost in Translation explores the bond between an ageing American actor and a young, married woman in Tokyo. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cheeni Kum follows an older chef and a younger woman who can't resist their attraction despite their age difference. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Lunchbox follows the unexpected connection between a neglected housewife and a much older widower through a lunchbox. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe In is about the unlikely bonding between musician Keith Reynolds and a student named Sophie. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Chahta Hai depicts a taboo relationship between Sid and the older Tara, exploring a significant age gap in love. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hello, My Name is Doris follows a woman in her 60’s who finds the courage to pursue her much younger co-worker. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An Education, Jenny's plans for Oxford are derailed when she meets David, a charming older man. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Reader follows the story of Michael who falls for an older woman named Hanna but Hanna suddenly vanishes. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 gritty Bollywood thrillers to rewatch on Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More