The Idea of You and other English rom-coms to watch on Prime Video
Nishant
| Apr 30, 2024
The Idea of You is an upcoming rom-com following a 40-year-old mother who begins a romance with a 24-year-old boy band singer.
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a Prime Video original time-loop rom-com with a unique twist to it.
I Want You Back is a hilarious rom-com about friends getting revenge on their exes.
Drinking Buddies is an Indie rom-com exploring the complexities of friends developing deeper feelings.
Coming 2 America is an Eddie Murphy sequel with a focus on his son's romantic journey.
About Last Night is a remake of a classic rom-com featuring a Black cast navigating relationship challenges.
Made of Honor is a romantic comedy with Patrick Dempsey as a playboy in love with his best friend.
Couples Retreat is an ensemble rom-com with Vince Vaughn leading a group of couples on a retreat to reignite their relationships.
The Wedding Planner is a Jennifer Lopez rom-com where a wedding planner falls for the groom-to-be.
The Big Sick explores cultural clashes and love between a Pakistani man and an American grad student.
