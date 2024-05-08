The Idea of You and other Top 7 forbidden love stories signifying age gaps on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2024
The best content like this is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie Miller's Girl, Jenna Ortega plays the role of Cairo, a girl in final year of high school who develops an obsession with her creative writing teacher Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Although it wasn't the main focus of the movie Dil Chahta Hai, Sid's relationship with the considerably older Tara (Dimple Kapadia) defied expectations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The first meeting between Taibu's Nina and Amitabh Bachchan's Buddhadev Gupta is uneventful. However, in the movie Cheeni Kum, they gradually fall in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Age is no barrier when it comes to love, and Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation follows this kind of thinking.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie The Lunchbox, Saajan (Irrfan Khan) and Ila (Nimrat Kaur) fall in love when Ila's (Kaur) lunchbox for her uncaring husband ends up in his hands by accident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman plays a young graduate named Benjamin, who is wooed by an older woman named Mrs. Robinson. The two have a passionate, covert affair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All of Jenny's intentions go haywire in the movie An Education when she meets the charming 35-year-old David (Peter Sarsgaard), who offers her her first taste of adventure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Heeramandi to Baahubali: Top 7 most expensive sets made in the film industry
Find Out More