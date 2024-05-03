The Idea of You and other Top 8 rom-coms on Amazon Prime to watch today
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 03, 2024
The Big Sick is a charming romantic comedy that navigates cultural boundaries and family dynamics. It is based on a true tale.
In the funny romantic comedy The Proposal, a bossy woman forces her assistant to marry her in order to keep her from being deported.
A gripping story of unanticipated romance and self-discovery among the flash and glamour of the entertainment industry is found in The Idea of You.
In the endearing romantic comedy Love, Simon, a high school student navigates his first love while coming to grips with his sexuality.
A distinct romantic dramedy about two people dealing with mental health concerns is called Silver Linings Playbook.
A British comedy, Bridget Jones's Diary chronicles the exploits of a peculiar woman.
Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" is charmingly adapted for the screen in 10 Things I Hate About You, a high school setting.
A well-known romantic comedy about an unusual romance between a well-known actress and the owner of a bookstore is called Notting Hill.
