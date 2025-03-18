The Incredibles to Home Alone; TOP 10 heartwarming movies to watch with your family
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 18, 2025
Here is a list of heartwarming movies to watch with your family.
The Incredibles (JioHotstar) follows a superhero couple, known as Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, respectively, who hide their powers and live as common people with their three children.
The Goonies (Prime Video) centers around a group of young misfits who discovers an ancient map and sets out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure.
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (Prime Video) focuses on an alien who is left behind on Earth and is saved by young Elliot who decides to keep him hidden.
Matilda (Prime Video) revolves around Matilda, a child prodigy who develops psychokinetic abilities and uses them to deal with her disreputable family and the tyrannical principle of her school.
The Parent Trap (JioHotstar) projects on Hallie and Annie who are identical twins and separated after their parent’s divorce. The two meet at a summer camp and decide to switch places.
Finding Nemo (JioHotstar) follows an overprotective clown fish named Marlin who, along with a forgetful regal blue tang named Dory, searches for his missing son Nemo
Frozen (JioHotstar) centers around Anna, the princess of Arendelle, who sets off on a journey with Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and the snowman Olaf, to find her estranged sister Elsa.
Mrs. Doubtfire (Prime Video) depicts the story of Daniel who disguises himself as an elderly housekeeper, to spend time with his children after his divorce.
The Addams Family (Netflix) follows a con artist who plans to fleece an eccentric family using an accomplice who claims to be their long-lost uncle.
Home Alone (JioHotstar) revolves around Kevin, an eight-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France.
