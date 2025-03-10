The Innkeepers to Lake Mungo; TOP 10 underrated supernatural horror movies you need to see
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 10, 2025
Here are some underrated supernatural horror movies that will send chills down your spine and leave you sleeping with the lights on.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Blackcoat's Daughter (Prime Video) follows two students who are stranded in a prestigious Catholic boarding school. However, they soon realise that an unseen evil force is watching them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The House of the Devil (Prim Video) centers around a young college student who is hired as a babysitter at an isolated house and is soon caught up in bizarre and dangerous events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As Above, So Below (Prime Video) revolves around a team of explorers who venture into the catacombs that lie beneath the streets of Paris. Soon, they uncover a dark secret that shocks them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Incantation (Netflix) is about Li Ronan who is cursed after breaking a religious taboo six years ago. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saint Maud (Prime Video) projects on a devout young nurse, Maud, who faced a tragic past and gets obsessed with saving her dying patient's soul.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lake Mungo (Prime Video) follows Alice who drowns while swimming and after that her family experiences inexplicable events that happened at their home which leads them to Lake Mungo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Others (Netflix) centers around a woman and her two young children who experience supernatural phenomena in their large manor after the arrival of new servants.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Witch (Prime Video), set in the 17th century, follows a family who sets up a farm by the edge of a remote forest. Soon, sinister forces start hunting them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suspiria (Prime Video) follows Susie who travels to Berlin to join a company. However, she doesn't know that her fate is about to change as dark forces live in the company.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Innkeepers (Prime Video) focuses on two employees, Clarie and Luke, who decide to prove that the place they are working is haunted. However, the two begin to experience strange events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Drushyam to Evaru; TOP 10 mystery crime thrillers to watch if you like Rekhachithram
Find Out More