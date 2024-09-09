The Kapil Sharma show and other Top 7 evergreen comedy shows to enjoy on Hotstar, SonyLiv and more OTT platform
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 09, 2024
From Shararat to Office Office; enjoy these shows now.
Here is a list of comedy shows that you can watch on OTT platforms.
The Kapil Sharma Show on SonyLiv will leave you glued to the television screens.
Khichdi is one of the most popular shows on the television screens that can be watched on Hotstar.
Kavita Kaushik's FIR will give you reasons to be happy. On SonyLiv.
Pankaj Kapoor's Office Office can be watched on SonyLiv for an unlimited dose of laughter and entertainment.
Ali Asgar's comedy show Akbar Birbal can be streamed on Hotstar.
Hum Paanch on ZEE5 is a treat to the eyes and will make you feel nostalgic.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai on Hotstar will leave you laughing hard at every scene.
Shararat will make your dull day brighter. Watch on Hotstar.
Thanks For Reading!
