The Kerala Story on OTT: Top 10 things to expect from this Adah Sharma starrer
Shivani Pawaskar
The Kerala Story was a humungous box office success after it was released in theatres. The hype for the movie surpassed expectations.
Here's what we can expect from the movie now that it is finally releasing on OTT.
The Kerala Story got mixed response though the masses loved the film. It was trending everywhere, minting money. A similar response is expected from the movie.
It narrates real-life events wherein thousands of women disappeared from Kerala, who were converted to Islam and recruited by ISIS. The movie will give an insight into crimes that happen all around the world.
Adah Sharma dished out one of her finest performances in the movie directed by Sudipto Sen. Get ready to be shellshocked with her powerpact performance.
It talks about conversions and how people are brainwashed in the name of it. Conversions do happen all around the world.
The Kerala Story also gives an insight into human trafficking. Shalini is abducted and trafficked to Afghanistan in the movie.
A strong sense of patriotism is also attached to the movie.
It might yet again begin the debate over communism and religion on X (formerly Twitter).
One can expect the movie to stay for a while after watching it. Some impactful dialogues can make you ponder after you watch the movie.
Releasing on 16th February on ZEE5, The Kerala Story is not for faint-hearted ones. It will also be available in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.
