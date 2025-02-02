The Killer to It Follows; TOP 10 most daring thrillers you must watch on Netflix
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 02, 2025
From psychological mind games to intense action sequences, here is a list of thrillers to stream on Netflix.
Leave the World Behind follows a family on a vacation who is interrupted by two strangers bringing the news of a blackout. Both families must try to survive.
The Killer is about an assassin who embarks on an international vendetta after a hit goes wrong.
Emily the Criminal centers on a young woman with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a criminal record. She gets involved in a scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around a billionaire who invites his friends for a getaway party on a private island. Things turn upside down when they find someone dead.
Bird Box centers on Malorie Hayes, as she tries to protect herself and two children from entities which cause people who look at them to kill themselves.
It Follows is about Jay, a university student who had a sexual encounter with her new boyfriend. After the incident, she is followed by a malevolent force afterwards.
The Call revolves around two women from different times who connect through a phone call that interchanges their fates.
Carry-On centers on a young TSA officer who is blackmailed into allowing a nerve agent on board a flight during Christmas Eve.
Don't Move follows a young woman who is injected with a paralytic agent by a killer. She must run and hide from the killer before her body completely shuts down.
Interceptor is about a tough and reality-bruised army officer who finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
