Peter Pan to The NeverEnding Story; TOP 10 Fantasy movie on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 20, 2025
Here is a list of fantasy movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Netflix) follows a young hobbit with a mysterious ring. Under the guidance of Gandalf, he and his friends set out to find the Elvish Kingdom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (JioHotsar) is about Harry Potter, at a young age, he discovers that he is a wizard and goes to Hogwarts. He finds trouble awaits him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (Prime Video) revolves around Princess Leia, who gets abducted by Darth Vader. Luke teams up with Jedi to free her and save the galaxy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The NeverEnding Story (Prime Video) projects on a boy who finds a magical book that tells of a young warrior who is given the task of stopping a dark force from engulfing the world of Fantasia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pan’s Labyrinth (Netflix) focuses on Ofelia, who moves with her mother to her stepfather’s house. A fairy leads her to a faun who informs her that she is the lost princess.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Big Fish (Netflix) tells the story of Will, who returns home to care for his dying father, who tells unbelievable stories. After he passes away, Will tries to find out if the stories are true.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (JioHotstar) follows Will, a blacksmith, who joins forces with Captain Jack Sparrow, to rescue the love of his life from Jack’s associates.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Willow (Prime Video) is about Willow, a farmer, who is entrusted with the task of delivering Elora, a princess who is destined to defeat the evil Queen Bavmorda, to the humans to keep her safe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Peter Pan (Prime Video) centers around Peter Pan who invites the Darling family children to Never Never Land, where an ongoing war with the evil Pirate Captain Hook is taking place.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stardust (Prime Video) focuses on Tristan, who promises Victoria to get a star from the magical kingdom of Stormhold. While trying to keep his promise, Tristan ends up having an adventure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Scary South Indian horror films to watch on OTT
Find Out More